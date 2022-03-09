Brother’s Keeper – St. Lucia Times News

(Contributed article by Trish) We’ve all heard the sayings; a fair days work for a fair days pay, by the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread. Over the past few weeks we have seen the many posts and pleas of our fellow St Lucians concerning the many ills they face particularly the salaries obtained.

It is common knowledge that here in St Lucia we are faced with many challenges. From the constant issues plaguing the health sector, to the crime situation and now the significant increase in the of cost of goods and services, there is a lot we are faced with.

We all deal with our issues differently, some may chose to tackle them head on, some will pass the buck and some may simply choose to ignore the issues. And like everything in life there is a consequence to ever action or inaction.

I may be naïve or fool hardy but I frankly believe if we would all be our brothers keeper this our Helen would surely thrive. That if we would think of others first, before self, we would greatly diminish, if not eradicate our social ills. That before an employer signs a cheque or dishes out unfair treatment he/she would place him or herself in an employee shoes. And likewise an employee in an employers shoes. A nurse /doctor in his patients and vice versa. If we all did this no matter who we are and whose we are, would we not be the better for it? After all ,we are all human, we all bleed red and we all go down to the grave.

Fool hardy much, I dare say. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.

About Trish – “I am a 32 year old mother of 3. I have always loved writing. I attended a secondary school in the south and later the Post Sec Department of the Sir Arthur Lewis Department. A year larger I had to migrate to a neighboring island. I pursued an course online years later. I have always desired to further my studies.”

