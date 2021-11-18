Brother Arrested After Stabbing Death Of Sibling

The brother of a fatal stabbing victim is in police custody as investigators probe Saint Lucia’s latest homicide.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Chad Charlemagne of Hospital Road, Castries.

According to information, Charlemagne sustained a stab wound to the chest on Wednesday around 9:00 pm on Jeremie Street, Castries, resulting in the blade sticking in his chest.

An ambulance rushed the victim to the OKEU Hospital, where he succumbed.

There are no further details at this time.

