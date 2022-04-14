Brooklyn Subway Attack Suspect Held Without Bail – St. Lucia Times News

The suspect escaped after the attack, police said, but left behind several personal items connected to Mr James, including a key to a U-Haul van that he had rented, and a bank card with his name on it.

There was also a Glock 9mm handgun legally purchased in Ohio under the name “Frank Robert James”.

Mr James reportedly called police himself to report his whereabouts on Wednesday, US media said, citing sources in law enforcement.

The suspect, who had recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, police said on Wednesday.

No details about Mr James’ alleged motive have yet been provided.

According to prosecutors, Mr James published a variety of videos online making statements about the New York City subway system, occasionally addressing New York City Mayor Eric Adams as he complained about the “homeless situation” on subway cars.