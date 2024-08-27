Brock Up Is Diamond Master Of The Grill

From around mid-day on Sunday, the aroma of freshly grilled meats filled the air as the first ever Diamond Masters of the Grill began at the Pigeon Island causeway.

The event added a fresh flavor to the usual Sunday limes on the causeway, drawing several curious onlookers and participants.

The presenters of this novel event were Food Centre Limited and Diamond Products.

The sponsors were W Mart, Valley Cold Storage and Courts.

Ahead of Sunday’s Diamond Masters of the Grill, Chefs were invited to register to display their culinary talent on the grill. In the end, eight talented “grill masters” from various communities around the island took up the challenge.

Each prepared their dish using various grilling techniques and their own personal flavours and flair before a panel of judges while the audience and supporters looked on.

After the smoke had cleared, the coveted title of Diamond Grill Master 2024 was awarded to Charwayne “Brock Up” Kellman of Brock Up Grill in Castries Central.

Said to have impressed the judges with his “exceptional grilling techniques and innovative flavors,” he was rewarded with a state-of-the-art grill valued at $2,000, courtesy of Courts Unicomer, along with a cash prize of $5,000.

Speaking with St. Lucia Times, Kellman said he was confident from the start and enjoyed participating in the event.

“I’m fairly experienced in the field, but knowing some of my fellow competitors made me step up may game,” Kellman stated.

“But I knew I would have been victorious today, because I had confidence in myself from the time they started advertising this competition and I decided to participate, so yeah man big up the almighty,” he declared.

Carlton and Primrose Brown of Sweet Honest Grill from Corinth Gros Islet earned $3000 in second place, while Babonneau’s Kavon Brown and Jean Claude received EC$2000 in third place. The people’s choice winner was Jonathan Emmanuel.

The panel of judges included Chef Rosie from Big Chef Steakhouse, Chef O’Neal Dally from Flavours on the Grill, and the renowned team from Glamity Grill House.

Dave Anthony Charles, Brand Manager with Food Center said that the company was satisfied with how the event turned out.

“I think it was a really wonderful event and it turned out really well with our grill masters having to prepare fish, chicken and pork,” he said.

“The judges were looking for cleanliness, they were looking for presentation of product, they were looking for tastes as well as the use of Diamond products,” he further explained.

Sunday’s event also offered some of the freshly prepared meals for sale and beverages, while a DJ entertained patrons.

Billed as a family fun day, there was also a bouncy castle and a basketball hoop game for the children.