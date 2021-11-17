Britain’s Queen Elizabeth makes her first public appearance since spraining her back

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“Her Majesty received General Sir Nicholas Carter at Windsor Castle today upon relinquishing his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff,” according to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Dressed in an orange, green and white floral dress, the 95-year-old monarch stood to greet the outgoing general in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

The Queen warmly welcomed the head of the armed forces as he entered the sitting room, as one of her dogs ran towards him inquisitively. After the pair shook hands, the monarch said it was “rather sad” that he was stepping down, as they started chatting.

Family photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could be seen on display in the background of the room, where the monarch conducts much of her business while in residence at Windsor.

