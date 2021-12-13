Britain Battles Omicron ‘Tidal Wave’

CNN:– Britain is facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the new Omicron coronavirus variant, ministers have warned, as they sound the alarm on rapid transmission rates in London and across the country.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country’s first death of a person with the variant. He told reporters at a vaccination clinic: “I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognize the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population.”

The United Kingdom increased its Covid-19 alert level on Sunday and is once again accelerating its rollout of booster jabs in an effort to respond to the new wave of cases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned on Monday that the data on Omicron infections is unlike that of earlier variants.

“It’s spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we’ve never seen before — it’s doubling every two to three days in infections,” Javid told Sky News on Monday. He added that it was too soon to tell if cases of the new variant are milder.

“That means we’re facing a tidal wave of infection, we’re once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus,” he added, echoing language used by Johnson in a televised address on Sunday night.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister set a new target of offering all adults a third shot by the end of December — a month earlier than originally planned. He had previously cut the interval between second and third doses from six months to three. The British government has focused its Covid response around the vaccine program since last summer, and had resisted reimposing restrictions until the Omicron variant came to light.

“I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” Johnson said, citing early data that showed the effectiveness of a two-dose regimen is diminished by the new variant, but that boosters still provide a good level of protection.

“No-one should be in any doubt: There is a tidal wave of Omicron coming,” Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose — a booster dose — we can all bring our level of protection back up.”

The UK has so far reported 3,137 cases of the Omicron variant, though the true number is likely to be higher. Javid said “about 10 people” are in hospital with the new variant. Overall, the country’s seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 50,000 a day.

