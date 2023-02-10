Briana Williams to make season debut at Camperdown Classic on Saturday Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Briana Williams is scheduled to open her 2023 season at the Camperdown Classic at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Williams, who turns 21 next month, is down to contest the women’s 60m, five months after leaving the USA to train in Jamaica.

Williams, a Digicel Brand Ambassador, and Nike athlete, is being coached by Gregory Little and Olympian Michael Frater at the Titans International Track Club in Kingston.

She boasts a personal best of 7.04 while finishing fifth in the 60m final at the World Indoor Championships in Serbia in March 2022.

It was a significant improvement on the 7.18 she ran at the Armory in New York in February 2020. Her outdoor 60m best of 7.15 was set at the National Stadium in Kingston in January of that year.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist had trained with Coach Ato Boldon for a decade before making the move to Titans International in September, citing a need for a change.

“I’m excited about this new chapter and happy to be training in Jamaica,” Williams said following the move to Titans International.

After the Camperdown Classic, Williams is set to compete next at the Gibson Relays set for Saturday, February 25 at the National Stadium.

NewsAmericasNow.com