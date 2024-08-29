BREAKING: 3 Saint Lucian Women Going To Dubai

Nerissa ‘Breezy Crafton will join fellow Saint Lucians Qiana Joseph and Zaida James on the West Indies women’s team.

Cricket West Indies on Thursday announced the squad that will compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October. The tournament has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after political unrest continues to rock the originally intended hosts, Bangladesh.

Crafton, 26, is a left-handed batter and medium pace bowler. Joseph, 23, has played 11 T20 Internationals. 19-year-old James has appeared in this format 13 tines for the regional team.

West Indies women’s head coach Shane Deitz acknowledged that Crafton’s selection might have been a surprise to many. He told the assembled media that she was picked based on a strong regional campaign, followed by an impressive showing at a recent training camp in Antigua & Barbuda.

The team to the UAE is over again led by 2023 T20 Cricketer of the Year, Hayley Matthews. Officially making her return will be ‘Universe Boss’ Deandra Dottin. The dynamic Barbados all-rounder has ended her two-year retirement and will renew her partnership with Matthews and former West Indies captain, Stafanie Taylor.

The West Indies will have a two-week camp in Dubai ahead of the World Cup. They are also set to play two warmup matches before the competition starts.