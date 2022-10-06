Break-In At Ubuntu Rastafari Cultural Center – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

It is with deep concern that The UBUNTU Rastafari Cultural Center is sharing the news that on Friday September 23, 2022, the offices of Ras Dr. Wayne Rose were broken into by unknown assailants.

Important documents, cash, and office equipment, including the Center’s central computer were all stolen.

Although the criminals stole significant amounts of cash, equipment, and a sense of security from the Center, it is very curious that they ignored other office equipment worth tens of thousands of dollars.

It seems like whoever is responsible for the break-in wanted to take our computers; as if they were searching for passcodes and documents stored on the system.

Members of our staff are currently traumatized, disappointed, and discouraged, especially knowing that our commitment is to help improve and enrich the lives of the St. Lucian Family.

With the violation of our space, privacy, and the removal of important ‘work in progress’ documents, we are not sure whether we can continue our work from the location on Jeremie Street. However, our resolve and commitment to share in and improve the educational mission and thrust of St. Lucia remains strong and unchanged.

Yes, our momentum is obstructed by the incident, and our confidence shaken.

Still, we are confident in the victory of good over evil, and are assured that the positive energies of our St. Lucian Family will translate to bigger and better opportunities for establishing a safe, appropriate, and sustainable space for The UBUNTU Cultural Center.

InI are looking forward to dusting off the ashes of the incident and to rise as the phoenix, accelerating to higher heights of Justice and Healing.

For the perpetrators of this cowardly act, their judgement is guaranteed!

May peace be within your walls and prosperity within your palaces! One God, One Aim, One Destiny!!!

SOURCE: Ubuntu Rastafari Cultural Center. Headline photo: Stock image.

