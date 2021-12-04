Brazil President Under Investigation Over COVID-19 Vaccine, AIDS Claims

The embattled president, who has refused to get vaccinated himself, has defended the comments and claimed that he was simply quoting from an article in a magazine.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled that Mr Bolsonaro had “used the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes in social networks” which called for further investigation.

Mr de Moraes instructed Brazil’s top prosecutor, Augusto Aras, to try to establish whether the president’s comments are linked to a group of his supporters who are currently being investigated for the large-scale production of fake news.

The group, known in local media as the Office of Hate, has spread misinformation throughout the pandemic and has called for a military coup that would give Mr Bolsonaro, a former army captain, unlimited powers to rule the country.

Investigations into the group have already seen the arrest of a number of the president’s allies, including Roberto Jefferson, the head of the right-wing Brazilian Labour Party.