Brazil Election: Bolsonaro Supporters Block Roads After Poll Defeat – St. Lucia Times News

There are concerns that the outgoing president could complicate the two-month transition period before Lula (full name Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva), a former president, is due to be sworn in on 1 January 2023.

Pro-Bolsonaro lorry drivers started setting up roadblocks across the vast country soon after the election results were announced.

By Monday night, the federal highway police reported 342 such incidents, with the biggest protests going on in the country’s south. Some of the blockages were later cleared by police.

Many lorry drivers have benefited from lower diesel costs during the Bolsonaro administration.