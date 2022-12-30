Brazil Declares Three Days Of Mourning For ‘King Pelé’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Brazil has declared three days of official mourning following the death of football hero and three-time World Cup Champion, Pelé.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on 23 October 1940, Pelé’s funeral will be on Monday at the home of his former club, Santos.

Santos said the public would be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.

The passing of ‘The King’, whose global influence went beyond football, sparked a worldwide outpouring of tributes from the sports world and influential political and cultural figures.

After a protracted fight with cancer, Pelé passed away on Thursday at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

