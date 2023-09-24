Bradley Felix Urges UWP Supporters To Unite In Voting The SLP Out Of Office – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Choiseul-Saltibus MP Bradley Felix has told opposition United Workers Party (UWP) supporters to unite to ensure that the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) suffers defeat at the next general elections.

“Too many times, I see us squabbling and fighting each other,” Felix told an opposition Town Hall meeting on Sunday.

And he said the squabbling was over petty matters.

However, the MP indicated that the common goal was to get rid of the labour administration and the misery the government had caused the country.

Felix said the SLP administration never anticipated an opposition with the tenacity and fighting spirit the UWP is currently demonstrating.

“We continue to highlight the victimisation, the discrimination and the propaganda and the deceptiveness that they continue to spread,” he told UWP supporters.

However, Felix warned that when SLP operatives feel cornered, they launch personal attacks.

“But we must never forget united we stand, divided we fall,” the MP declared.

Felix thanked the people of his constituency regarding their faith, trust, and love.

“I am grateful and I am humbled,” he said.

In this regard, Felix revealed that there had been several ‘conscious battles’.

But he said the battles were no more.

“These battles have been put to rest because when the people of Choiseul-Saltibus confront me, they look at me and they said to me: ‘ We put you here. You will stay here. And until we tell you to go, you not leaving here’,” Felix asserted to applause from the audience.

He indicated that he could not go when the people had such confidence in him.

Felix also addressed the matter of political floor-crossing.

“If Bradley Felix ever decides to cross a floor, put him in the centre of Choiseul, and I will be the one saying: ‘Crucify him! Crucify him!’” The MP stated.

Headline photo: Bradley Felix stock image.

