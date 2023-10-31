‘Boycott Massy Stores’ Flyer Appears On Social Media – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A flyer urging consumers to boycott Massy Stores in Saint Lucia has appeared on social media, asserting that the outlets have ‘ridiculously high’ grocery prices.

The boycott is due on Thursday, November 2, 2023, according to The Fairhill Movement SLU, which has organised the protest.

“Boycotting a store due to high prices is a common reason for consumer action,” the social media flyer observed.

“If you believe that Massy Stores or any other retailer is charging unreasonably high prices, let’s choose to shop at alternative stores that offer more competitive or fair pricing,” it stated.

– Advertisement –

“Amplify your voice,” the flyer declared.

It featured an inset of cans of Seabelle tuna fish in oil with a $6.25 price tag.

Consumers have complained on radio talk shows about the hike in the tuna fish price, which they said was formerly $5.25.

The President of the National Consumers Association (NCA), Dr. Thecla Fitz-Lewis, although unaware of the Massy Stores boycott call when contacted Wednesday morning by St. Lucia Times, asserted the right of consumers to protest.

However, regarding whether the NCA would support the consumer action, Fitz-Lewis said the organisation would have had to meet to discuss the issue.

“To speak for the association that means we would have had to have a meeting to discuss where do we see ourselves in the process. In the absence of doing that, as President I cannot take an autonomous decision and say, ‘We support it,’” she told St. Lucia Times.

“They are not doing anything unlawful,” the NCA President explained regarding the Massy Stores boycott call.

She noted there are no price controls on every item.

In addition, Fitz-Lewis stated that from a business perspective, the government cannot put price controls on every item.

“We are challenged by a lot of logistical issues that affect the prices of goods and some services in Saint Lucia, and that’s the shipping costs that we have no control over,” the NCA President stated.

Nevertheless, Fitz-Lewis asserted that consumers have a right to protest if they feel aggrieved, especially amid the exponential price increases in supermarkets, especially for essential food.

– Advertisement –