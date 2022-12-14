Boy, ten, among four wounded in Dinsley shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

Crime scene officers

Four people including a woman and her ten-year-old son are being treated for gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting at Dinsley Village, Tacarigua, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the 31-year-old woman was with her son at Partap Street at around 5.05 pm when they heard gunshots and ran away.

While running, the woman saw a white Nissan wagon driving off. While taking cover with her son, the woman felt a numbness in her buttocks and realised she was shot.

Her son also complained of feeling a burning in his right forearm.

People saw the bleeding mother and son and took them to the hospital where they remained up to Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a bullet was lodged in the boy’s upper forearm.

A 35-year-old Arouca man was also shot in his lower left leg, and a 23-year-old woman in her upper leg.

All of the wounded are in stable condition.

A team of officers from the Northern Division Crime Scene Investigation Unit found 14 spent shells and three spent 7.62 shell casings.

Police from the Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.

NewsAmericasNow.com