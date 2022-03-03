Boxing Association President Appeals For Corporate Support – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) is seeking corporate support as it prepares three of its boxers for two major tournaments this year.

Boxers Arthur Langelier (Middleweight), Kyghan Mortley (Light Middleweight) and Leran

Regis (Super Heavyweight) will represent Saint Lucia at the AMBC Elite Men & Women

Continental Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador, from March 22 to April 2.

Following the tournament in Ecuador, the boxers will participate in a six-week training camp in Guyana, before competing in the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8.

Over the past few weeks, the three boxers have been undergoing intensive training at the Vigie Boxing Gym in preparation for the upcoming tournaments.

– Advertisement –

While some support has been received from various organizations thus far, SLBA President,

David “Shakes” Christopher, is appealing to corporate Saint Lucia to contribute to this important cause.

“These boxers need some special support, such as boxing shoes and training shoes, and track suits,” Christopher said. “Therefore, we’re calling on the private sector to assist us in that regard. Let’s play our part in being part of this very important moment in our history.”

Over the past years, and as recently as last month, the Boxing Association has been

decentralizing its boxing programme, donating equipment to various gyms and organizations.

To make a contribution to this cause, please contact SLBA President, David Christopher, at 1 (758) 584 0909.

Source: St. Lucia Boxing Association

– Advertisement –