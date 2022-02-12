Boxing Association Prepping Three Boxers For Two Major Tournaments – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) on Monday presented three of its boxers with essential equipment as they prepare for two major tournaments this year.

The boxers who received their equipment from SLBA President David Christopher and Secretary Bertha Desir at the Vigie Boxing Gym are Kyghan Mortley, Leran Regis and Arthur Langelier.

They received boxing gloves, head gear, mouth guards, skipping ropes, groin protectors, and hand wraps.

Langelier, who lives in the south of the island, also received his stipend to cover travelling

expenses for the next few weeks.

Mortley and Langelier are seasoned boxers, and have won several titles, while Regis is

attempting to build on his modest record to date.

As the boxers continue their training programme for the upcoming two major tournaments, they will also be supplied with bottled water and juices for use during and after their daily workouts.

The three boxers are currently preparing to compete in the American Boxing Confederation

(AMBC) Elite Men & Women Continental Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The first tournament will be held from March 22 to April 2 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, while the

second will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

In anticipation of their upcoming tournaments, the three boxers will also participate in an

intensive training camp which begins next week. They are also due to participate in a six-week training camp in Guyana following their outing at the Ecuador tournament before heading off to the Commonwealth Games.

“As an Association, we continue to provide the necessary support to our boxers,” said

Christopher. “We wish our three boxers the best success in their upcoming bouts and encourage our other boxers to also continue aspiring for greatness.”

Meanwhile, National Head Boxing Coach, Conrad Fredericks, says he is elated with the

presentations made on Monday, as well as the recent addition of two assistant coaches, namely Stephanie Henry and Dalton George.

Over the past few weeks, the gym has been attracting former and new members who are showing much promise in the sport. Fredericks said these positives contribute to the overall development of the sport in Saint Lucia.

“I’m thankful that I made some requests and that the Boxing Association was able to deliver,” he said.

“It’s also encouraging to know that, even as we are mindful of and follow all the COVID-

19 protocols, the sport continues to attract a growing following.”

PHOTO: SLBA representatives with the three boxers at Monday's presentation ceremony at the Vigie Boxing Gym.

