Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and Serena Cole star at Youngster Goldsmith Classic Loop Jamaica

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and Serena Cole stormed to impressive 100m victories while Shamer Blake of St Elizabeth Technical High School maintained his remarkable form at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Six months after clocking a big personal best of 10.02 seconds to break the national junior record, Nkrumie of Kingston College (KC) continued his good form after clocking 10.30 seconds, a meet record, in heat five of the Boys’ Class One 100m.

The 10.30 clocking was easily the fastest over the heats. It was a one-two finish for KC as Emmanu Rwotomiya, who earlier won his heat in commanding fashion, was second overall in 10.57 while St Jago High’s Raheem Pinnock finished third in 10.65.

Nkrumie’s national junior record was achieved on August 2, 2022, at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The 10.02 seconds in Cali handed the 18-year-old the silver medal and came two hours after he clocked 10.11 in the semifinals to equal the record held jointly by Yohan Blake (2007) and Christopher Taylor (2018).

St Jago dominated the other two high school boys’ 100m races.

Detarje Morgan won Class Two in 11.06 seconds to beat Mona High’s Durain Williams (11.09) and KC’s Nyrone Wade (11.10).

Ray J Reece easily won Class Three in a meet-record 11.11 to beat his teammate Kevon McKenzie (11.38), who also dipped below the old mark, and KC’s Ashane Benjamin (11.41).

Cole of Edwin Allen powered home in 11.57 seconds to set a meet record in the Girls’ Class One 100m. Cole’s teammates Tonie Ann Forbes (12.11) and Trezequet Tayloy (12.13) finished second and third, respectively.

William Knibb’s Lavanya Williams took Class Two in 11.76 seconds, just ahead of Lacovia High’s Sabrina Dockery. Holmwood Technical’s Kiara Meikle finished third in 12.11.

St Jago High scored a one-two finish in Class Three with Adora Campbell securing an easy victory in 12.06 ahead of teammate Poshanna Blake (12.35) and Edwin Allen High’s Marri Crossfield (12.36) who crossed the finish line together.

Blake used a strong start and an even stronger finish to prevail in the Boys’ Class One 110m hurdles final. He carried his good form to the Youngster Goldsmith Classic, winning in 13.66. Jamaica College’s Daniel Beckford (13.79) and KC’s Amontae Wray (13.88) finished second and third, respectively.

St Jago High’s Demario Prince who had the fastest time in the heats after clocking 13.76 did not report for the final.

Earlier, Blake had to settle for second in the Boys’ Class One 400m hurdles. Blake won the first heat in a meet-record 52.46 seconds. However, Blake’s meet record was short-lived as KC’s Antonio Forbes clocked 52.40 seconds in the final heat to take the victory.

JC’s DeAndre Gayle took the Boys’ Class Two 400m hurdles in a meet record 54.49. The Calabar High pair of Requel Reid (54.57) and Junior Gallimore (55.19) finished second and third, respectively.

Edwin Allen High’s Tonyan Beckford clocked 1:00.27 to beat Holmwood Technical’s Annalice Brady (1:00.61) and Excelsior Tiklya Bennett (1:01.08) in the Girls’ 400m hurdles open event.

Edwin Allen High were also dominant in the sprint hurdles.

Tonie-Ann Forbes prevailed in the Girls’ Class One 100m hurdles final in 14.39 seconds. Kaaela-Michele O’Connor, running unattached, finished second in 14.96, and St Jago High’s Seanna-Gaya Leslie, third in 15.06.

World Under-20 silver medallists Alexis James of Petersfield High did not report for the final after advancing with 13.95, the quickest time over the heats.

St Jago High had a one-two finish in Class Two. Bryana Davidson won in 13.73 while Briana Campbell finished second in 13.93.

St Catherine High’s Akeelah Ellis (11.57) proved too strong for the Edwin Allen pair of Angel Robinson (11.85) and Arihanna Brown (11.97) in the Girls’ Class Three 80m hurdles.

Edwin Allen High also had to settle for second and third in Girls’ Class Four 70m hurdles, which was won quite easily by Immaculate’s Ayanna Blake in 11.21. Georgia Barrocks (11.45) and Shankque Bartley (11.59) finished second and third, respectively.

Edwin Allen High finished the day with seven victories, while Holmwood Technical and St Jago High had six victories apiece.

KC’s Ugandan athlete Elthan Giojo won the Boys’ Class One 1500m in 4:07.10, well clear of his teammate Jaquan Coke, who clocked 4:14.91.

Kenyan Nahashon Ruto of KC easily won the Boys’ Class Two 800m invitational in 2:00.92.

Earlier, KC’s Ainsley Campbell took the Boys’ 2000m steeplechase open in 6:07.33 to beat the JC pair of Nichalas Power (6:08.00) and Nellie Arbriton (6:20.43).

Holmwood Technical’s Florence Nafamba, also from Uganda, took the Girls’ 2000m steeplechase open in 7:10.22, well clear of Kaydeen Johnson, running unattached, (7:17.62) and Edwin Allen High’s Sanyae Gibson (7:20.05).

Edwin Allen’s Bryan Levell was also impressive on the day, clocking 48.05 to win the Boys’ Class One 400m.

Levell’s teammate Delano Kennedy also looked good. He won his heat in 48.07 seconds to finish second overall. KC’s Amal Glasgow had to settle for third with 48.17 seconds.

