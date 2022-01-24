Bounty Killer Sings Happy Birthday To Busy Signal Who Gets 4 New Plaques

Busy Signal celebrated his 43rd birthday with a special tribute from his mentor Bounty Killer. Along with making it another year around the sun, the deejay celebrates the receipt of four certification plaques that landed just in time for the commemoration.

Busy Signal on Monday, January 24, to share via his Instagram his latest accolades and celebrate the milestone with his fans and followers. First, he shared a picture of his Platinum plaque for Major Lazer’s 2014 hit single “Watch Out For This,” on which he, The Flexican, and FS Green were featured.

“CERTIFIED PLATINUM IN FRANCE!! BLESSINGS PON BLESSINGS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! THANK YOU!! 1 of 4,” he captioned the post. This certification means that the single sold one million copies or more in France.

The obviously elated deejay hours later shared plaque number “few of 4.” This time, Busy, born Reanno Devon Gordon, shared a photo of his gold plaque for Major Lazor’s 2018 album, “Major Lazer Essential,” on which “Watch Out For This” was featured.

Busy Signal captioned that post similarly, “CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE UK!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! THANK YOU!!” This certification means that the album has received sales of 500,000 units.

The next award shared by the “Step Out” deejay is from a 2019 collaboration with Spanish singer Bad Gyal on the hit single “Santa Maria.”

Busy Signal

“SANTA MARIA!! CERTIFIED PLATINUM IN SPAIN!! BAD GYAL!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! THANK YOU!! 3 of 4,” he wrote in the caption of a post displaying the plaque.

Finally, the deejay shared the fourth plaque commemorating 100 million streams worldwide for his 2017 smash single “Stay So.” An extremely grateful Busy Signal captioned that respective post, “JAH KNOW!!! 100 MILLION STREAMS WORLD WIDE!!! REALLY APPRECIATE THIS!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! THANK YOU SO MUCH !! 4 of 4”

As the deejay celebrates, fellow Dancehall/ Reggae artistes commended him on the big moves while wishing him a happy birthday. Teejay applauded, “This mi a talk bout greatness g,” while Sean Paul praised, “Greatness G,” and Razor B congratulated him, stating, “SEET DEH NOW. MORE BLESSINGS MORE LIFE MORE PROSPERITY MORE HEALTH MORE GREAT HITS MORE BUSY.”

Of course, Busy Signal’s birthday would not be complete if he did not get best wishes from the ‘Godfather of Dancehall,’ Bounty Killer. The very excited dancehall legend shared a touching tribute to his protege in a short video. “Today is a very very special and important and sentimental for me. It’s a few of my brothers birthday, notably of all…” he said before bursting out singing, “happy birthday Busy!”

He added, “To the serving president of dancehall today Mr. Reanno Gordon, more life breda, you done know, peace and love and blessings and health and a little wealth.”

Bounty Killer is highly credited for giving Busy Signal his big break in Dancehall. The deejay was a part of Killer’s Alliance crew that was the breakout ground for many artistes during that time.

While the Alliance association started to divide as early as 2006, Busy Signal and Bounty Killer remained good friends and collaborators throughout the years. Last year, the two worked together on “Bang Bung” and “Dats Gadzilla,” featuring Vybz Kartel. Bounty Killer has promised that Busy Signal will be a part of his upcoming album that should be released sometime this year.