Bounty Killer Salutes Busta Rhymes For Passionate Speech On Unity In Rap

Bounty Killer is saluting Busta Rhymes for his socially progressive BET Awards speech.

The annual BET Awards may have been in June, but Busta Rhymes gave a thought-provoking award speech that is still being appreciated weeks later. The veteran rapper, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, gave a moving speech about unity, upliftment, and progress in the hip-hop community. Bounty Killer says the message should be spread far and wide to all black communities by extension.

In an Instagram post commemorating the speech, Bounty shared an excerpt from the BET Awards video in which Busta can be heard saying the petty beef in rap music needs to stop and both new artists and veterans should work to dispel the stereotype that there is a constant divide between them.

“Congratulations again my bro well deserved one of the 90s gem,” Bounty wrote in the caption. “This speech should be resonated into all black communities way beyond music it’s what destroying black youths competition against each other wise up and rise up the only way out is up time now let’s go.”

Though 1unogeneral – as he goes by on Instagram these days – shared the post nearly three weeks after the award ceremony, fans and artists alike were quick to approve the positive message and flood the comments with support. Busta pointed out that streaming platforms and music executives say consumers are turned off by all the violence and crimes against each other in the rap community and championed concord as the way to get to the bag.

Many fans used the comment section to appeal to the dancehall community with the message. “Same thing for dancehall unity can rebuild the community,” one fan said. Another supporter commented, “The new school Dancehall artist also need to take note and pay attention. Aim at the bag NOT your Co worker or colleague.”

Bounty Killer is a longtime advocate for peace and togetherness not only in dancehall but in the black community as a whole. Lately, many artists have been calling unity to action in an effort to strengthen the cause.