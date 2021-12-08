Boss Says Sorry For ‘Blundered’ Zoom Firing Of 900 Staff

BBC News:- The boss of a US mortgage company, who fired hundreds of his staff in a Zoom meeting has said he is “deeply sorry” for the way the lay-offs were handled.

The sackings were necessary said Vishal Garg, but he accepted he had “blundered the execution” and “embarrassed” them.

“I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected,” he said in a letter on the firm’s website.

Mr Garg was heavily criticised after he sacked 900 staff in an online meeting.

“I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be,” he said.

Mr Garg said he had realised “the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse”.

The firm, Better.com, a start-up offering mortgages, is based in New York.

“If you’re on this call you’re part of the unlucky group being laid off,” Mr Garg told staff in the call last week. “Your employment here is terminated. Effective immediately.”

A recording of the call was shared on social media, prompting comments that sacking people this way was “cold”, “harsh” and “a horrible move”, especially in the run up to Christmas.

Better.com, which aims to use technology to make the housebuying process “faster and more efficient”, confirmed earlier this year that it plans to float the company on the stock market. A deal is likely to value the business – which Mr Garg founded in 2015 – at between $6.9bn (GBP5.2bn) and $7.7bn.

