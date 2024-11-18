Chastanet’s Request To Appeal Land Rover Case At CCJ Approved Belle Vue Celebrates Another Culture Icon Archbishop Calls For Urgency In Addressing Violence, Criminality Saint Lucia, India Discuss Boosting Ties In Multiple Areas New Measures Aim To Enhance Saint Lucia School Security Three Saint Lucians Back In West Indies Squad
BOSL Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Holiday Cyber Threats

30 November 2024
As the holiday season unfolds with its hallmark shopping rush, the Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) is issuing a stern reminder to customers: vigilance is critical to protecting your financial security. 

With the increased shopping activity, both online and in-person, cybercriminals and fraudsters are ramping up their efforts to exploit vulnerabilities.

In a statement, BOSL highlighted key precautions for using Visa Credit and Debit Cards, especially for online transactions. The bank advised customers to prioritise secure websites by looking for “https” in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar. 

These indicators ensure a protected connection for sensitive information. The bank also cautioned against downloading unknown shopping or discount apps, which may be laced with malware capable of harvesting personal and financial data.

For physical security, BOSL reminded customers to guard their cards closely, particularly in crowded spaces where theft is more likely. In case of a missing card, the bank urged customers to report the loss immediately to block unauthorized transactions.

Another critical point of concern is the use of public networks for transactions. BOSL warned against entering card details on unsecured public Wi-Fi, which is a hotspot for cyberattacks. Instead, customers are encouraged to use secure private networks or mobile data for transactions.

BOSL emphasised the importance of regularly reviewing account activity for any unusual transactions. “If you notice any irregularities, report them immediately. Your safety is our priority,” the bank said in its statement.

Customers can reach out to BOSL for assistance at [email protected] or [email protected].

