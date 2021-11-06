BOSL Makes Life Easier With Home Suite Home Mortgage Package

Press Release:- Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) customers can look forward to investing in an all in one mortgage facility that offers everything imagineable.

Commencing this month, the Bank has launched a packaged mortgage facility to support

customers in purchasing or constructing their home.

This package encapsulates a wide range of products specially tailored to customers’ needs throughout the entire process.

Senior Manager Retail Banking, Mrs. Arleta Rate-Mitchel expressed that “The bundled Home

Suite Home offer comprises of products and services to meet every customer’s needs. It makes life easier for customers – all products that are necessary to not only make purchases throughout the project but to also pay suppliers and benefit from discounts from these partners.”

The Home Suite Home offer includes customers requests for purchasing a property or

construction facilities along with pre-approved credit card facilities, Education savings accounts and the highly anticipated return of the BOSL Retirement Savings Account; now branded BOSL WISE.

Senior Fund Manager at BOSL Mr. Shaiiede Kallicharan expressed his excitement with the

launch of the WISE Retirement Account stating that “The BOSL WISE Retirement Savings plan caters to Saint Lucians between the ages of 18 and 50. It gives people the opportunity to develop a nest egg not only for themselves but for their families in the future.”

Bank of Saint Lucia recognizes the difficulties that have been faced by the Saint Lucian public from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and in turn, the negative economic outcomes. The Bank, along with a number of participating companies have come together to offer Home Suite Home customers discounts on essential items.

Bank of Saint Lucia commits to being the Bank of choice for sound financial and Mortgage

offerings and advice. The bank continues to engage other institutions in making the dream of home ownership a reality.

