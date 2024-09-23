BOSL Launches First Ever Sustainable Leaf Visa Credit Card

Earlier this week, Bank of Saint Lucia launched the first-of-its-kind Leaf Visa Credit Card. The card is made from sustainable materials which represents its commitment to combining environmental stewardship with financial innovation.
The Leaf Visa Credit Card is an acronym for Love Environment Access Funds, which offers financial independence but also serves as a symbol of commitment to a greener future.
This new credit card caters specifically to young adults, providing them with the opportunity to learn responsible credit management while supporting environmental sustainability.
With a lower credit limit than traditional credit cards, the BOSL Leaf Visa Credit Card is designed to meet the needs of first-time cardholders. This lower limit offers young adults a comfortable way to begin their credit journey, easing the pressure associated with larger credit lines and promoting responsible spending habits.
The BOSL Leaf Visa Credit Card’s construction from eco-friendly materials is a proud moment for BOSL’s which also aligns with its mission to reduce its environmental footprint.
“We’re incredibly proud to launch the BOSL Leaf Visa Credit Card, a product that reflects both our environmental values and our commitment to empowering young people financially,” said Lyndon Arnold, Deputy Managing Director responsible for Operations at BOSL.
Adding to statements made, Mrs. Tarbula Aimable Amedee, Manager – Card Services remarked: “This card offers a responsible way for young adults to learn how to manage credit while supporting a sustainable world.”
SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.