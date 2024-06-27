BOSL Issues Statement On Industrial Action

We were notified this morning of industrial action by some of the staff which will impact our services to customers. We are committed to resolving this matter as soon as possible and have engaged the labor commissioner for his assistance.

As a result, we will have limited services available at our BOSL Digital, Gros Islet, Bridge Street and Soufriere branches.

Our Waterfront, Choiseul, Vieux Fort, Bureau De Change and Massy Mega will remain closed. We expect that there will be some delays in our service delivery. In addition, all of our online, ATMs and convenience services will remain available.

To our valued customers, we extend our sincerest apologies for any disruption caused by this situation and ask for your patience. Rest assured, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering positive relationships with all stakeholders.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we navigate through this process.

SOURCE: Bank Of Saint Lucia