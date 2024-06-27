BOSL Issues Statement On Industrial Action

We were notified this morning of industrial action by some of the staff which will impact our services to customers. We are committed to resolving this matter as soon as possible and have engaged the labor commissioner for his assistance.
As a result, we will have limited services available at our BOSL Digital, Gros Islet, Bridge Street and Soufriere branches.
Our Waterfront, Choiseul, Vieux Fort, Bureau De Change and Massy Mega will remain closed. We expect that there will be some delays in our service delivery. In addition, all of our online, ATMs and convenience services will remain available.
To our valued customers, we extend our sincerest apologies for any disruption caused by this situation and ask for your patience. Rest assured, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering positive relationships with all stakeholders.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we navigate through this process.
SOURCE: Bank Of Saint Lucia
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.