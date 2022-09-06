BOSL & C.A.R.E. Renew Commitment To Youth Development – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) and the Centre for Adolescent Renewal & Education (C.A.R.E.) officially signed their annual commitment in support of youth development.

The official signing took place at the Bank’s Financial Centre on Bridge Street with the Executive Director, Dr. Karleen Mason signing on behalf of the institution.

Deputy Managing Director of Operations, Mr. Lyndon Arnold, signed the agreement on behalf of BOSL.

Both representatives expressed their respective organizations’ satisfaction with the relationship that has developed between them over the last few years.

– Advertisement –

Dr. Mason expressed appreciation on behalf of the staff and the management of the institution, particularly in the context of the current economic climate.

Speaking on the partnership, which dates back well over sixteen years, she indicated that, “the bank’s generous donation has come at a time when maintaining a conducive learningenvironment for our trainees is increasingly more challenging. Appropriate tools, equipment and consumable materials are now more expensive, but essential for the trainees in order to develop their competencies for Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certification. This timely financial intervention is not only directly impacting the lives of our youth, but, by extension, the economic development of our country.”

The Bank and C.A.R.E., are institutions committed to the development of young people.Successful graduates of the C.A.R.E. programme are equipped to become employed orbecome entrepreneurs in their respective areas of skill.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

– Advertisement –