Bois Patat Resident Shot Dead

Saint Lucia’s homicide count has reached fifty-eight so far in 2024 after the fatal shooting of a Bois Patat resident on Saturday.
According to the police, an unknown individual fatally shot 29-year-old Bradley Travis Cole at Bois Patat, Castries, at about 7:35 pm.
He died at the scene.
Emergency responders from the Babonneau Fire Station, who responded after learning of the incident, found the deceased had sustained a penetrating wound to the back of the head.
The latest fatal shooting occurred hours before Monday’s presentation by the new Acting Commissioner of Police, Verne Garde, of a crime-fighting strategy to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.
“I will not allow Saint Lucia to be overrun by persons who are in conflict with the law,” Garde warned at his first news conference last week.
The new Acting Police Chief’s initial contract is for six months.
He succeeded the Island’s first female Police Commissioner, Crusita Descartes-Pelius, whose tenure ended on August 31.
