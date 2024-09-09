BodyHoliday Teams Up With Olympic Champion Julien Alfred

Another major local corporate citizen is partnering with the island’s first Olympic medallist, Paris 2024 gold and silver winner Julien Alfred.

BodyHoliday has announced an exclusive partnership with Alfred.

The celebrated world-class sprinter and Saint Lucia’s newest national hero, will join BodyHoliday as a one-week guest presenter to host the resort’s leading wellness programme, WellFit, in 2025 at a date to be confirmed.

BodyHoliday said its guests will get a unique opportunity to train with and be trained by an Olympic champion, gaining first-hand insight into the training regimen and mental resilience that propelled Alfred to the pinnacle of her sport.

The World and Olympic champion’s guest presentation at BodyHoliday will feature a mix of training sessions, motivational talks, and interactive sessions.

“We are incredibly honoured to welcome Julien Alfred to the BodyHoliday family,” said Andrew Barnard, CEO of BodyHoliday. “Julien’s remarkable achievement at the Paris Olympics has not only made her a national treasure but also a global inspiration. Her dedication, discipline, and passion align perfectly with our mission to empower our guests to achieve their personal best. We look forward to offering our guests this unique chance to learn from a true champion.”

In addition to the partnership, BodyHoliday has also declared its support for The Julien Alfred Foundation.

The foundation is committed to providing resources and opportunities for young athletes and underprivileged communities across Saint Lucia.

BodyHoliday will donate annually to The Julien Alfred Foundation as a partner, reinforcing its commitment to fostering positive social impact locally and globally.

Alfred stated: “I am thrilled to partner with BodyHoliday and share my Olympic journey and training insights with their guests,” said Julien Alfred.

“This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to inspire others on their fitness and wellness journeys while supporting my foundation’s mission to uplift the next generation of athletes and give back to the community,” a BodyHoliday release quoted her saying.

