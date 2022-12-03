Body of Westmoreland woman found in shallow grave Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Body of Westmoreland woman found in shallow grave Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year

Alkaline Announces 6-track EP titled ‘The Ripple EFFX’

Body of Westmoreland woman found in shallow grave

Messi scores, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 at World Cup

Uber Features: Multiple stops, price split for rides with friends

48-hour curfew imposed in East Kingston following crime flare-up

JCF hosts two-day conference to sensitize cops on firearms act

5 beauty tips for Christmas party season

Netherlands eliminate USA in round of 16 at World Cup

17-y-o student missing ; last seen leaving home for school

Saturday Dec 03

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Westmoreland police are seeking an individual for questioning in connection with the killing of a woman whose decomposing body was found in a shallow grave behind her house Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Kerry-Ann Williams of Mount Airy district, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Negril Police are that at about 7:30 a.m., lawmen visited the home of Williams subsequent to her not being seen for a period of time.

Checks were made and Williams’ decomposing body was found buried in a shallow grave to the rear of the premises.

Further checks revealed that the body had a stab wound to its torso. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue pending post-mortem.

Lawmen are appealing to the suspect to turn himself into the police immediately.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is being asked to contact the Negril Police at 876-925-4857, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Entertainment

Alkaline Announces 6-track EP titled ‘The Ripple EFFX’

More From

Jamaica News

Man dead, two others injured after gunman shoots up bar in St Mary

A gunman struck at a bar in Stewart Town, St Mary on Thursday night, leaving one man dead and two other persons nursing gunshot wounds.

The deceased is 35-year-old Martin Scott, alias ‘Bobo’, a cra

Jamaica News

Businessman dies from two-vehicle crash on PJ Patterson Highway

See also

Fifty-four-year-old Neville Peart, a businessman of Spanish Town, St Catherine, died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the PJ Patterson Highway in the parish on Thursday, December 1

Jamaica News

Threat to withdraw sponsorship after relative gets to US an empty one

Rights and responsibilities of green card holders and US citizens

Sport

Heartbreak for STATHS after losing out to JC in Manning Cup final

A day that started with such hope and such promise ended only in heartbreak for St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS).

The Spanish Town Road-based school, which eliminated defending champions Ki

Entertainment

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia

Nick Cannon has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

The American entertainer, who has been making headlines for his fertility, said via his Instagram account that he just needs some solid rest.

Entertainment

‘Meet the Mitchells’ goes prime time

Mitchell fam lands CVM-TV prime-time spot during World Cup

NewsAmericasNow.com