Body Of Saint Lucian University Student Found In US – Grieving Family Seeks Answers – St. Lucia Times News

The grieving family of a Saint Lucian student who attended North Park University in the United States seeks answers after receiving news of his death after being reported missing.

Chicago police have launched an investigation.

Reports indicate that talented musician and ‘stellar student’ Coman Fevrier, 21, was last seen at Park University on Friday.

His body was found lying on the ground in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 4700 block of North Kennicott.

His father, Peter Fevrier, a Deacon of the Saint Lucia Catholic Church, told reporters that Coman’s sister, who also attended North Park University, identified the body.

Fevrier said his deceased son, a cellist majoring in music, would have completed his four-year programme in December.

Peter Fevrier

He recalled that the young man, his sister, and a friend from the United States were in Saint Lucia for two weeks in December when the family had a joyous reunion.

He said his son was in ‘great spirits’ when they last spoke via video conference.

However, Fevrier told reporters that the family needs answers regarding Coman’s death circumstances.

He said friends in the United States support his daughter.

But, at the same time, for his oldest son Peter, who recently left the University of the West Indies and was very close to Coman, it was a second experience of losing someone close.

The father said Peter lost a friend while at university.

“That friend passed away – his girlfriend, while she was on campus. So that’s a recurrence of something that is almost the same. So he is struggling with that.”

“My wife is having a very difficult time because put it this way, that was the baby,” he disclosed.

As for himself, Fevrier said he was finding it extremely difficult to comprehend how the death could have occurred.

However, as a Cleric, he knows that the Lord gives and the Lord takes away, so he has to accept it.

“Scripture tells us in life or in death we belong to God, so when he beckons ‘Come’ you have to go,” the Clergyman asserted.

In addition, he told reporters that death is not the end but just a state of sleep.

“So we should be strengthened by the fact that okay, you will meet again at some point in time. Those are not just words that we proclaim because we want to comfort each other, but those are real words. Those words have power. And so when someone we love dearly, especially so young is taken, we can cry for a little while but we must be comforted by the fact that we will see again and I suppose that is where I get my strength. I have to be strong to lead my family,” Fevrier explained.

