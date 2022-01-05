Body Of Missing Choiseul Man Found – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police say the body of a missing Choiseul resident, Trevon Anthony, was located after sunset Wednesday.

Relatives had reported that they last saw the twenty-four-year-old diver on Sunday about 7:00 pm and later discovered that his diving gear was missing, but his mobile telephone was at his home.

The Saint Lucia Marine Police were part of a search party looking for Anthony.

And they found the body in a beach area near Gros Piton.

There are no further details at this time.

