Police have identified the body found in Bruceville, Vieux Fort on Saturday as that of Dixon Chester Serieux, alias Bro Guard.

Officers, summoned to the scene at about 3:20 am, said that the 25-year-old deceased had apparent gunshot wounds.

The Vieux Fort Fire station said it dispatched an ambulance after receiving a call for help but found that the man was already dead.

