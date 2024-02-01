Bob Marley’s Grandson YG Marley Debuts On Several Billboard Charts

YG Marley’s “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” is continuing its stride as the track debuts on several more Billboard charts.

The Marley family is expanding their collection of hits and stars, with the latest breakout artist being YG Marley, the son of Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill. The singer dropped his debut track, “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” on December 27, 2023, after fans championed the song’s release following Marley teasing it during a number of his mother’s shows. This week, the title made its way onto yet another chart in Europe, debuting at No. 60 on the Netherlands’ Dutch Top 100.

Bob Marley has some posthumous song credits for the title as it samples the song “Crisis” by Bob Marley and The Wailers. Meanwhile, the song was co-written by YG Marley himself, along with his mother, Lauryn Hill. Already, “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” has hit the coveted No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Viral 50 charts. Over on Billboard, Marley’s breakout single is No. 2 on the New Zealand Songs chart for the second consecutive frame and moves from No. 49 to No. 51 on the Ireland Songs chart.

Marley’s budding success continues to unveil just two weeks ahead of the premiere of his late grandfather’s biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which hits theatres on February 14. The featured film pays homage to the life of the departed reggae icon who passed away in 1981. YG has continued to promote his new track on his socials, taking the time out to thank fans for the accolades as they come. According to Luminate, during the period of January 12 – 16, the song amassed 1.28 million official on-demand streams.

Recently, the artist celebrated being No. 1 on Apple Music Reggae charts in a slew of countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Botswana, South Africa, and a ton more. “Couldn’t express how much I love y’all. PRAISE JAH EVERYDAY!” Marley wrote in a recent Instagram post. Over on YouTube, the track has surpassed 3 million views and counting, and fans are calling for an official music video.