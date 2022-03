– Advertisement –

A boat at a private dock at Rodney Heights went up in flames Saturday, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says.

Emergency officials who received a distress call about 8:45 am said no one was aboard the vessel, and nothing was salvaged.

They told St Lucia Times that they were implementing measures to manage fuel spillage.

There are no further details at present.

Photos from social media

