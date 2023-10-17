Blueface Shares He Hooked Up With Megan Thee Stallion

Blueface claims that he hooked up with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion over five years ago.

The “Thotiana” rapper and his baby mom sat down for an interview with Jason Lee which aired on Monday night, where he made the damning allegation. Megan Thee Stallion has been quiet and out of the spotlight, but her past choices continue to haunt her as Blueface adds to three rappers who claim to have trysts with her in the past.

Jason Lee at first brought up a question about Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, saying weeks ago that she wanted to set up Megan with her son. “What did you think about his mom wanting to hook him up with Megan Thee Stallion?” Jason Lee asked Jaidyn Alexis. Jaidyn began by saying, “It was a clout reach.”

However, Blueface blurts out, “Been there done that,” which seems to take both Jason and Jaidyn by surprise. “Are you saying you slept with Megan Thee Stallion?” Jason asked. “I didn’t say that,” Blueface said. Jaidyn, however, seemed to take over the conversation by saying that she doesn’t know, but “it would really give me insight if he do.”

Blueface then hinted that he “might’ve got some head” which he quickly brushes off saying it was a long time ago.

“Five years ago. Double XL Freshman. Like, I did all of that stuff already,” Blueface said.

The XXL Freshman issue referenced by Blueface is from 2019, where the “Savage” rapper appeared alongside Blueface, DaBaby, YBN Cordae, Roddy Rich, Lil Mosey, Comethazine, YK Osiris, and others in the 2019 XXL Freshman Class.

Blueface is not the only rapper who has claimed to have slept with Megan Thee Stallion. North Carolina rapper DaBaby also claimed last year that he and the rapper had a sexual relationship a few years back.

It also came out during the Tory Lanez trial that she and the Canadian rapper were sexually involved before he shot her in 2020, around the time she was dealing with DaBaby.

Tory Lanez’s lawyers led a defense that mostly focused on Megan Thee Stallion’s sexual relationship with Lanez as the reason behind a fight that took place between her and her friend Kelsey Nicole, which led to her being shot by Kelsey Harris.

However, while Tory Lanez was guilty of shooting, Megan did admit on the stand that she and Lanez were seeing each other and “bonded” over the mutual trauma of losing their mothers at a young age.