Bloody weekend continues in St Lucia Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
Vieux Fort Police in St Lucia are probing a fatal shooting incident near Wilrock at about 5 pm Sunday.
Details are still coming in.
This brings the island’s homicide toll to 68.
Sunday’s incident followed a mass shooting at Babonneau on Saturday which left 13 people nursing gunshot injuries.
Loop News confirmed at least one of the 13 victims is critical.
There was also a shooting incident in Soufriere which left one man dead and another nursing gunshot injuries.
NewsAmericasNow.com