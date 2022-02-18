‘Blood Stain’, Others Charged After RSLPF Seizes Illegal Guns, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On February 17 2022, about 3:30 p.m. Officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station CID and General Duties, along with the K9 Unit, conducted operations in the La Clery, Morne Serpent and Babonneau communities. During the execution of a Search Warrant on the premises of Neil Charles at La Clery, the officers recovered: One Taurus. 32 Revolver

One .45 Revolver

One . 22 Revolver

10 rounds of 20 gauge ammunition

13 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition

22 rounds of 16 gauge ammunition

7 rounds of .40 ammunition

60 rounds of .22 ammunition

2 rounds of .45 ammunition

5 rounds of .32 ammunition

3 rounds of 9mm ammunition

On completion the individual was arrested and charged in connection with each recovery.

Neil Charles age 42 of La Clery was taken to court today and pleaded guilty to all 11 charges and has been remanded until the March 31 2022 for sentencing.

Earlier today, the same officers recovered a 12 gauge shot gun at La Clery. No one was arrested for this recovery.

About 9:00 p.m. on February 15 2022, at Over The Bridge, Dennery, a joint police operation was conducted where a Warrant to Search for Property was executed, leading to the recovery of the following items :

One AR 47 firearm

Nineteen rounds of ammunition

A quantity of controlled drugs (suspected cannabis resin)

Following the discovery, two individuals were arrested and charged for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition. Britney Cox and Yourne Emmanuel alias Blood Stain of Dennery were escorted before the First District Court for bail where they both were remanded in custody, until March 24 2022. (Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force Facebook page)

