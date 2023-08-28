Block X CDC Building Due For Demolition By Mid-September – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Deemed unsafe for human habitation, Block X of the CDC apartment building in Castries is due for demolition by mid-September.

The disclosure came last week from Housing Minister Richard Frederick.

The Castries Central MP explained that only one resident in the block has to move.

“There is one occupant kind of holding us back, but we don’t see it being an insurmountable problem,” Frederick stated.

” I can guarantee you by month end or before the 15th of September, Block X should be going down, ” the MP told a ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Town Hall meeting.

He observed that the old CDC buildings, built after the devastating 1948 Castries fire, had outlived their usefulness.

The Castries Central MP noted that they were built for ‘quick accommodation’.

In addition, the Housing Minister asserted that seventy years later, the buildings could not withstand current forces and natural elements.

Frederick explained that the planned demolition of Block X would follow established protocols and would involve the Development Control Authority (DCA) and the police.

He also spoke about plans for the other old CDC buildings.

“As it relates to the others, they are going through the same phases. But what we realise we have to do is deal with those CDCs on a case-by-case basis,” the MP said.

Nevertheless, he urged residents to take precautionary measures.

“If it were me, I would get out, especially – not the flat ones, the two and three-storey ones. You know, you see those things shaking. Not too long ago, a child was walking on the sidewalk, and a massive piece of concrete fell about two feet from the child,” Frederick recalled.

“Thank God it didn’t fall on her head. She would have been deceased,” he noted.

According to the Castries Central MP, residents need to take some responsibility for their safety and do what they can to vacate the buildings, especially the taller and older ones, as the government assists in whatever way it can in relocating those who need to move urgently.

Headline photo: Stock image.

