Blackheart Makes Big Payout To 2023 Winners – St. Lucia Times

Blackheart Productions has officially closed off the 2023 season with a big payout of prize monies and transportation stipends to participating teams.

The funds were officially handed over by Blackheart Productions CEO, David “Shakes” Christopher to the Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA Inc) on Tuesday November 28 for onward transmission to the 2023 winners.

The payout included financial incentives for scorers of fifty-two (52) goals during this year`s tournament.

Soufriere topped the list of having secured the winners prize of $25, 000.00.

Previously Blackheart Productions has paid out bills totaling in excess of $400,000.00 covering venues, staff, accommodation, security, production etc.

Blackheart Productions CEO, David “Shakes” Christopher, said the tournament proved to be a massive economic stimulator for many stakeholders while uniting host communities.

“When you look at the stories and experiences of the vendors and bills paid to date to security, airbnb accommodation for workers and other fees, Blackheart puts the bread on the table of many and we are proud of the investment we making in the host communities and nationally.”

Blackheart Productions extends gratitude to the thousands of patrons who supported the Games which were all incident free. Special thanks to the 2023 sponsors, Directors, Production Team and all stakeholder without whom the 2023 tournament wouldn’t be a success.

Planning and preparation have begun to make next year’s tournament bigger and better.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions. Headline photo: David ‘Shakes’ Christopher.

