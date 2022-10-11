Blackheart Football Tournament Starts On Highly Competitive Note – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The 2022 Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament got off to a fighting start last weekend with four matches played at the Soufriere Stadium.

On Saturday night, Desruisseaux defeated Laborie 1-0, thanks to a goal from Brent Willie in the 54th minute.

In the second match on Saturday, Vieux Fort South scored two goals in quick succession in the first half: one in the 44th minute and the other in the first minute of extra time. Goal scorers were Noah Nicholas and Moses Henry respectively.

However, in the second half, Canaries managed to get one into the net via Rio Longville in the 89th minute after the team lost a player who was issued a red card. Final score: Vieux Fort South 2, Canaries 1.

The sizzling football action continued on Sunday night, beginning with Micoud taking on Gros Islet in the first encounter. At halftime, both teams were goal-less.

But it was goals galore in the second half as Micoud’s Kyran Marcellin opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Gros Islet responded in the 66th minute with a goal from Aron Richard. Goals from Gros Islet in the 71st minute (Brandon Eugene) and 75th minute (Baggio Edward) put Gros Islet ahead by 3-1.

Micoud fought back, though, with Cody Fanus picking up a goal in the 81st minute before Gros Islet’s Baggio Edward sealed Micoud’s fate with another goal in the 6th minute of extra time. Final score: Gros Islet 4, Micoud 2.

The final match-up on Sunday night was another thriller, with hosts Soufriere going up against Vieux Fort North. Soufriere’s Jardel Phillip opened the scoring in the game (8th minute) and Vieux Fort North finally equalized in the 32nd minute to leave the score-line at 1-1 at half-time.

In the second half, another goal from Jardel Phillip in the 88th minute put the boys from Sulphur City in the lead by 2-1. Final score: Soufriere 2, Vieux Fort North 1.

After two years of not hosting the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, player performance, crowd support and interest in the tournament have been impressive thus far this year. On both nights, the ambience was electrifying both on and off the field.

The action continues at the Soufriere Stadium this Wednesday, October 12 with two matches: Marchand vs South Castries from 6:00 p.m., and La Clery vs Babonneau from 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, October 15 from 6:00 p.m., Dennery will clash with Central Castries, while Mabouya Valley will take on Anse La Raye from 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, tournament organizers have been forced to host more matches than previously scheduled at the Soufriere Stadium due to the unfavourable soggy and marsh-like conditions at the La Ressource Playing Field caused by persistent inclement weather.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions. Headline photo: The Soufriere team capped off an action-packed weekend of Blackheart Football with a win over Vieux Fort North.

