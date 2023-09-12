Blackheart Football Tournament Off To An Electrifying Start – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Fifteen goals were scored on the opening weekend of the 2023 Blackheart Football Tournament, which brought much excitement and friendly rivalry to the Dennery Playing Field.

On Friday September 8th in the clash of the City Teams, La Clery got the better of South Castries 2-1, in a competitive matchup which saw both teams creating numerous chances.

In the second encounter of the night, former Blackheart Champions Mabouya Valley got their 2023 campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory against Vieux Fort North.

The action continued on Saturday with another double header. In their quest for glory this year, northern favourites Gros Islet beat Laborie 3-1.

Bumper crowds then packed the venue for the weekend`s highlight which featured the home team and defending Tournament Champions Dennery.

At the end of 90 minutes it was a walk in the park for Dennery who sounded a warning by defeating South Castries 6-0, in their first match out. Team Dennery gave their fans much to cheer about with hopes now high they can defend the Blackheart Trophy this year.

The Blackheart train move to Vieux Fort on Wednesday September 13, with another exciting double-header at the Philip Marcelline Grounds.

In the first encounter Desurisseaux will play Roseau Valley from 6pm and from 8pm, the big clash between the home team Vieux Fort South and Micoud. Both teams have won before and will be hoping to secure their spot in the next round.

Admission to the first round matches only $15.

The 2023 Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament is being played under the theme “Shoot Goals – Not Bullets”.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions

