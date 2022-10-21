Blackheart Football Semis This Saturday – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Anse La Raye created a major upset on Wednesday evening by eliminating defending champions Vieux Fort South from this year’s Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament.

In the nail-biting thriller played at the Soufriere Stadium to packed capacity, Vieux Fort South’s Noah Nicholas scored a goal in the 66th minute, but Anse La Raye’s Toyan William equalized in the 81st minute.

At the end of the second half, the score was 1-1, resulting in penalty shootout, during which Anse La Raye edged past Vieux Fort South 8-7.

Vieux Fort South won the popular tournament in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Advertisement –

The Anse La Raye team’s dominance over defending champion Vieux Fort South last Wednesday is already generating talk of championship potential for the west coast team.

Earlier on Wednesday evening at the same venue, Dennery scored two second half goals to defeat Desruisseaux 2-0, Scorers for Dennery were Javel Faucher (77th minute) and Alex Regis (86th minute).

The tournament now moves to the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground where semifinal matches will be held on Saturday, October 22. From 7:00 p.m., Anse La Raye will face La Clery, while Dennery will take on Gros Islet at 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the grand final for this year’s tournament will be held on Saturday, October 29 at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Admission to the matches is $20.00 per person. However, early bird tickets are $15.00 each. Don’t miss the action.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions. Headline photo (Stock image)

– Advertisement –