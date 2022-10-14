Blackheart Football Continues In Soufriere This Weekend – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Matches in the 2022 Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament continue this weekend at the Soufriere Stadium at teams continue to exhibit their dominance in the popular tournament.

On Saturday, October 15, from 6:00 p.m., Dennery will come up against Central Castries, while Mabouya will take on Anse La Raye from 8:00 p.m.

On Sunday, October 16, from 6:00 p.m., Gros Islet will face Marchand, while La Clery will clash with Soufriere from 8:00 p.m.

Next Wednesday, October 19, from 6:00 p.m., Desruisseaux will face the winners of the Dennery/Central Castries encounter. At 8:00 p.m., Vieux Fort South will play the winners of the Mabouya/Anse La Raye encounter.

Meanwhile, two matches were played at the same venue on Wednesday, October 12. In the first encounter, Marchand defeated South Castries 2-0, with goals from Joshua La Force (64th minute) and Levi Mederick (90+6 minute). That match saw two South Castries players being red-carded.

In the second encounter, La Clery defeated Babonneau 2-0, with goals from Jonathan Alleyne (56th minute) and Andrus Remy (90+1 minute).

Admission to the matches is $20.00 per person. However, early bird tickets are $15.00 each.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions. Headline photo (L to R) The jubilant Marchand team after scoring one of their two goals against South Castries last Wednesday & The La Clery team before their 2-0 victory over Babonneau last Wednesday.

