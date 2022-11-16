Black Panther Actress Invited To Visit CARICOM Homeland

BY NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 16, 2022: Black Panther actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, aka Princess Shuri, is being invited to visit the country of her birth by the CARICOM South America nation’s head of state.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali has written to Wright, who was born in Guyana but migrated to the UK at age 7, to congratulate her on her successful career and Black Panther 2 and to invite her to visit.

“The Government of Guyana would be honored to host you,” Ali said in a letter dated November 15. “I was moved by an interview which you did and in which you mentioned the country of your birth and how much you wanted to make the people of Guyana proud. I thank you for the recognition which you have brought our country and the immense feelings of pride which your superb onscreen performances have evoked. As President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I would like to extend an invitation to you to visit Guyana. The Government of Guyana would be honored to host you.”

Guyana born actress Wright attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“The people of Guyana will be more than delighted to welcome you warmly to your beloved Motherland. I trust that your schedule and plans will permit such a visit at the earliest opportunity,” he added. “Please accept my best wishes for your continued success. May you continue to make our country proud!”

Wright was born on October 31, 1993 in Guyana and her family moved from Guyana to London, England seven years later. In 2018, she attained global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), which is now playing to rave reviews in theaters globally.