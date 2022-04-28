Blac Chyna Denied Redo Of Testimony By A Judge In Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna suffered her first defeat in court in her ongoing case against the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Blac Chyna wants to have another opportunity to give testimony in court as she feels that she was thrown off by revenge porn photos during the session.

The former reality star has already had her examination-in-chief and cross-examination done, but it seems that she doesn’t feel that her testimony was done well, and her attorneys have filed documents in court seeking an order to allow her to testify again about her damages claim.

Blac Chyna is suing Kris Jenner and Kardashian-Jenner sisters for allegedly getting her spin-off reality show Rob and Chyna canceled. Blac Chyna claims that she has evidence that the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a hand in getting her show canceled, and she wants damages from them.

According to the documents, Blac Chyna’s attorneys want the testimony she gave after the photos were shown to be, removed from the record and not be used in the trial, TMZ reported.

Her lawyers claim that the Kardashians’ lawyer presenting her nudes that were shared as part of a revenge porn scheme affected her emotionally. The document says that Chyna became panicked and started to cry on the stand, causing her testimony to be derailed.

This caused her not to be able to answer basic questions as she had lost her composure and was unable to stay focused due to the impact of the images on her.

The attorneys also claim that the Kardashian’s attorney showing the photos also violated a previous order by the judge to prevent the same effect on a witness. Because of that, it ought to be stricken off the record, and she is granted the opportunity to take the stand to continue her testimony.

In the meantime, the Kardashian’s attorneys are not in agreement with the request and say it should be denied as it is a desperate move for her to save what was otherwise a disastrous testimony that works against her case.

The attorneys also pointed out that Chyna wanted the cross-examination to be struck out.

Additionally, they also took a jab at her stating that she spent 11 hours on the stand, which was far more generous than the total run time of her show with Rob. The attorneys claim that the Kardashian’s move to file for a directed verdict on the damages issue, bypassing a jury and be decided solely by a judge, might be the motivation behind Chyna’s latest court application.

A judge is yet to decide on the application as the case is ongoing.