Birthday Driver Among Two Injured In Road Collision

Traffic was heavily backed up on the John Compton Highway Thursday morning after a black Toyota Rush and a grey Suzuki Swift collided at approximately 9:40 a.m.

The crash left both vehicles severely damaged. Both drivers involved shared their harrowing experiences with St. Lucia Times.

Meilane James, the driver of the Suzuki Swift, recounted the moment.

James recalled travelling North in the outer lane of the dual carriageway when the Toyota Rush emerged suddenly from the Beachcomber Gap, colliding with his vehicle.

The impact sent the Swift crashing over the barrier and onto the opposite side of the road, where the vehicle flipped onto its side.

Despite the rapid sequence of events, James described the incident as if it unfolded in slow motion.

“I saw everything happening so slow,” James said. “I have some pain in the back of my neck and upper back.”

Pierre McFarlane, the driver of the Toyota Rush, disclosed that he was on his way to get breakfast as he celebrated his birthday. He had just borrowed the vehicle from a friend for the occasion.

McFarlane explained what he observed as he approached the Beachcomber gap to swing onto the highway carriageway.

“I came from in by Beachcomber, and when I reach in the gap, I check and there were two vehicles to the back, in the corner that were coming. I swung my car, heard a noise, felt a blow to my head, and then saw the vehicle gliding against the wall,” he stated.

McFarlane sent a message to fellow drivers in light of the recent increase in accidents.

“You are not the only one on the road. Be careful when you drive. If we take our time and drive for others, a lot of accidents can be avoided,” he observed.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, where both vehicles sustained extensive damage.