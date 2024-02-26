Bird Flu Fears Prompt Feather Importation Advisory – St. Lucia Times

The Veterinary and Livestock Services Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, is steadfast in its commitment not only to foster the growth of the livestock sector but also to safeguard animal health on our island, thereby protecting our human population from potential zoonotic diseases.

As the Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) virus continues to devastate poultry and wild bird populations globally, protective measures and safeguards must be implemented to prevent the entry of such diseases into our country.

As part of these measures to protect our borders from exotic animal diseases and in accordance with the Animals (Diseases and Importation) Act #20 of 1955 and amendment #15 of 1994, animals, animal parts and animal products must be imported in accordance with an Import Permit issued by the Veterinary Authority.

As we approach the carnival season, the Veterinary Division urges all carnival bands and other parties who wish to import feathers and similar products to apply to the Division for a Veterinary Import Permit prior to importing.

Failure to do so may result in significant delays and inconveniences or even confiscation of imported products.

The Veterinary Division stands ready to assist and guide all stakeholders through the application process, providing comprehensive information and support to facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements.

Kindly contact the Division for more information and guidance on the application process.

SOURCE: Ministry of Agriculture/SLT