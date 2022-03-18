Big Winners of the Ciceron Secondary School National Mathematics Competition for 2021 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

(Contributed Article by Dwayne Lubin) Last year the Ciceron Secondary School engaged in several activities for Mathematics Month under the theme “Mathematics for a Better World.” Activities included: Mathematics challenge, quizzes, dress down, poster in-house competition, and a national Mathematics Competition.

The National Mathematics Competition spearheaded by the Ciceron Secondary School was opened to infant, primary and Secondary Schools Islandwide. The competition was based on creating your own video, song, poem, or poster based on the theme: “Mathematics for a Better World; we are practicing in the virtual world.”

The competition served to change the mindset of students about the subject especially in this tough Covid pandemic times. Mathematics should not be stuck to the four walls of the classroom but can be done virtually. This was the sentiments of Mr. Dwayne Lubin, the head of the Mathematics Department at the Ciceron Secondary School.

The process of encouraging students to practise Mathematics not just physically in the classroom but virtually any and everywhere. This is a stepping stone in improving Mathematics. He also emphasized that students should not depend solely on teachers to pass the subject but they should practise with or without a teacher.

Mr. Lubin would like to give a big thank you to all his sponsors; Food Centre, Carro’s Kitchen, Nathaniel’s Boutique, Auntie Pam’s Boutique, Nellie’s World, Essence Boutique, Wendy’s Nail Designs, St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Union, Evo’s Boutique, St Lucia Distillers, Carilec, Computer World, Citizens Jewelers, Bank of Saint Lucia, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Windward Island Gases and Lubstime.com.

Winners of the competition are as follows;

Infant school winner- Ganzhi Bennett from Bishop Charles Gachet R.C. Primary School (Previously Marchand Combine)

Primary School winner- Georgiana Bowers from the Lady Gordon Opportunity Centre

Secondary School winner- 1st place National Winner Katrina McLorrain from the Bocage Secondary School

Big Winners of the Ciceron Secondary School National Mathematics Competition for 2021

About Dwayne Lubin – Teacher and instructional designer

