Big Sean Gets Community Service Award At Juneteenth Honors Ceremony

Detroit rapper Big Sean was honored at the Juneteenth Honors Ceremony for his contributions to the Black community.

During the Juneteenth Foundation’s inaugural event, aired on Fox Soul on Sunday (June 19) from Washington, D.C., Big Sean was among the industry players awarded at the ceremony for their philanthropy. Also honored at the first-ever Juneteenth Honors were legendary Harlem rapper Doug E Fresh and Grammy-award-winning vocalist Maxwell. The Juneteenth Foundation honored the achievements of some of the most philanthropic figures in the Black community and also gave out $250,000 worth of scholarships to HBCU students

The inaugural Juneteenth Honors Ceremony was hosted by Terrence J and rapper MC Lyte. Big Sean was reportedly honored for his “extraordinary track record of service to the Black community.” The “Blessings” rapper comes from a family of service people, including his late grandmother Mildred V. Leonard, a former army soldier who was also awarded a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously on Wednesday (June 15) at the Military Women’s Memorial. Leonard was part of the only all-female battalion sent overseas during World War II – the Women’s Army Corps’ 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Big Sean has now added to his decorated family’s honors after being given this community service award. The rapper was recognized for his efforts just days after it hit the rumor mill that his long-time girlfriend Jhené Aiko may be pregnant with the couple’s first child together. Aiko is already a mother to a teenage daughter from a previous relationship. On Friday (June 17), a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Whole Foods and found that Jhené was “very pregnant,” according to observation.

The couple is yet to address the rumors themselves, but sources close to them have confirmed that there is a baby on the way indeed. Jhené has also been posting Instagram photos in very baggy clothes and at certain strategic angles, so fans believe the announcement is soon to come.