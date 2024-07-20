Biden Drops Out Of U.S. Presidential Race

President Joe Biden has announced that he will end his 2024 presidential re-election campaign and has backed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

The 81-year-old Biden’s announcement Sunday came amid a growing sentiment that he had become too frail to serve and would lose to Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

“While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term,” he said in a social media statement.

On Sunday, Vice President Harris said she was honored to have the Biden’s endorsement.

“My intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris stated.

” I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” she declared.

President Biden said he would address the nation later this week to provide “detail” about his decision to drop out of the presidential race.